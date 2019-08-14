EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.31, approximately 5,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the first quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

