EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

NYSE:ETX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

