Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 57,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 212.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 171,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 116,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

