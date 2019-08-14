DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADL. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adler Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

Adler Real Estate stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €12.02 ($13.98). The company had a trading volume of 161,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The company has a market cap of $823.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Adler Real Estate has a 1 year low of €11.08 ($12.88) and a 1 year high of €16.10 ($18.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.05.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

