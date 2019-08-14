dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Shares Down 2.4%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, 120,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 387,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.