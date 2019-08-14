Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dyadic International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 20,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.