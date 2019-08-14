Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stake Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the quarter. Dunkin Brands Group comprises 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $366,756.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,149.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,971 shares of company stock worth $8,093,413. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DNKN traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. 18,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,454. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

