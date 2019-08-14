DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.22. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.