Dragonglass Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DGS)

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded 89.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Dragonglass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonglass has a market cap of $96,463.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragonglass has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00271753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.01364960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00096335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Dragonglass Token Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,499,592,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,731,339 tokens. Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonglass is dragonglass.com . The official message board for Dragonglass is medium.com/dragonglasscom

Dragonglass Token Trading

Dragonglass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonglass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

