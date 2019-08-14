Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.57 ($51.83).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.12 ($46.65). The stock had a trading volume of 24,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a market cap of $304.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.17. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a 52 week high of €73.00 ($84.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.