Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.65.

Shares of DPZ opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $231.28 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

