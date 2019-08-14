Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.65.
Shares of DPZ opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $231.28 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.03.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Story: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.