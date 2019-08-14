Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

BOOM traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. 210,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,849. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 115.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,047 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $55,495,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $25,709,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $15,645,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,956,000 after acquiring an additional 200,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

