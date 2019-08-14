Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) rose 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.82, approximately 1,314,442 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 523,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

