Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

DPLO traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 808,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,910. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

