Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.11

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and traded as high as $30.00. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 11,327 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million and a P/E ratio of -21.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.11.

Dillistone Group Company Profile (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

