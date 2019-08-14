DigixDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $945,396.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $42.02 million and approximately $945,396.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $21.01 or 0.00197838 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, AirSwap, Liqui and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.01399376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00097789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Radar Relay, BigONE, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC, AirSwap, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

