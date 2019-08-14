Digiwage (WAGE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $33,605.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00551217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004312 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

