DigitalPrice (DP) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded down 47.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $51,601.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalPrice alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004670 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalPrice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalPrice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.