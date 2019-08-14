Dicker Data Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Dicker Data stock traded up A$0.32 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$6.37 ($4.52). 213,197 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. Dicker Data has a 12 month low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of A$7.85 ($5.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$6.02.

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,500.00 ($86,879.43). Insiders have acquired 31,540 shares of company stock worth $155,446 over the last ninety days.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

