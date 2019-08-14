Devery Price Down 73% Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Devery has traded 73% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $61,183.00 and $15.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00268973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.01380028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00093303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,136 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

