Delphy Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. Delphy has a market cap of $2.19 million and $120,800.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00267949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.01397199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00092322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,608,090 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.