DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.35% of Clorox worth $67,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,776 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

