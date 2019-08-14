DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $98.98 Million Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $98,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

