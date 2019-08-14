DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6,440.00. DCC shares last traded at $6,458.00, with a volume of 170,324 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,204.75 ($107.21).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,850.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other DCC news, insider Donal Murphy sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,951 ($90.83), for a total value of £639,492 ($835,609.56).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.