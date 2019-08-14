Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Stock Price Down 19%

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)’s stock price dropped 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 8,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

