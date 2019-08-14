Data Transaction Token (XD) Market Capitalization Tops $10.72 Million

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Data Transaction Token has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $319,938.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitinka, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.01379970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00093496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,596,138 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bitinka, IDAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

