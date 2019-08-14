DATA Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, UEX and Huobi. DATA has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $375,320.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00268973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.01380028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00093303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,487,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.