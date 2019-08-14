Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Data I/O stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.70. Data I/O has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 23.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 30.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Data I/O by 66.4% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Data I/O from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

