Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Data I/O stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.70. Data I/O has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.91%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Data I/O from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.