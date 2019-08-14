DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 296.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 11,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of DarioHealth worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

