CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

Shares of CTEK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,143. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTEK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CynergisTek by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 156,034 shares during the period.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.