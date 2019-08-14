CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.
Shares of CTEK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,143. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
CynergisTek Company Profile
Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.
