Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.34), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of CYCN opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

