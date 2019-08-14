Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s second quarter results benefited from growing adoption of its solutions, which is helping the company win deals. Rising demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies is a key growth driver. Strong revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA and APJ is a positive. Strong demand across insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and transportation is a tailwind. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing OpEx due to various improvement initiatives are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term. Intense competition remains a concern. A rise in costs due to seasonal employee expenses and the marquee Americas customer event is expected to be an overhang in the last quarter of this year.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group downgraded Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 87.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,599,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter worth $120,062,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 222.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

