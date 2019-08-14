CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Releases Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 42.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 15,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.92. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.81% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.