CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Shares Down 0.5%

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.53 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), 67,735 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 210,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,589.44).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

