Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. Curis shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 1,960 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Curis had a negative return on equity of 729.52% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Curis by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curis by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 396,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 195,783 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

