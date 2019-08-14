Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 501,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 682,832 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 660,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 132,006 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CMLS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,003. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

