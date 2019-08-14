CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 233 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE CTS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $950.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.28. CTS has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

