CryCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $151.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $57,772.00 and $151.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryCash has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,936 tokens. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

