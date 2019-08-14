Critical Survey: Moderna (MRNA) & Its Peers

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Moderna to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna N/A N/A N/A Moderna Competitors -3,659.90% -95.85% -35.17%

This table compares Moderna and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $135.07 million -$384.73 million -2.57 Moderna Competitors $821.97 million $165.83 million 5.83

Moderna’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 0 9 0 3.00 Moderna Competitors 976 3067 6585 298 2.57

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $27.56, indicating a potential upside of 116.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 50.28%. Given Moderna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moderna beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

