Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Shares of Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 324142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

About Critical Elements (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

