CREDIT Trading Up 13.6% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market cap of $93,923.00 and $7,016.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,417,641,884 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

