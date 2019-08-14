Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) a $202.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $202.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.87. 4,508,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,593. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $192,788,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.