Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) a $202.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $202.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.87. 4,508,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,593. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $192,788,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
