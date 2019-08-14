Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,935 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of CUZ opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

