Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,437. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.