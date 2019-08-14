Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Corning by 228.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 25,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corning by 36.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

