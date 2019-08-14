Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.39% of Corecivic worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corecivic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Corecivic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corecivic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CXW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

