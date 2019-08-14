Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Releases Earnings Results

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of Continental Materials stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084. Continental Materials has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised Continental Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

