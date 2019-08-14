ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 1,060,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,613. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

