Conn’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,081 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,684% compared to the average volume of 148 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Norman Miller acquired 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,599.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.