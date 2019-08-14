Condominium Price Tops $0.0001 (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Condominium has a total market cap of $129,776.00 and $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Condominium has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01323996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00093779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin . Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

